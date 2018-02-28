Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In March 2018

March is the time of year when parts of the country finally start to warm up after the long, cold winter. If you’ve been counting the days until you can ditch your puffy coat, you certainly already know this. Soon you’ll be able to take a meandering walk or play basketball or lick ice cream ... or do some other typical outdoor activity, like finding an internet connection in the great outdoors and watching Netflix.

On a rare warm March day, you could hike deep into the woods and then watch “Beerfest” or all three “Cruel Intentions” movies on your phone, because Netflix is adding both of those this month.

Along with those movies, Netflix is also adding highlights like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” the first and second “Ghostbusters” movies and the underrated “Adventureland.”

As always these days, Netflix has a few original movies, too. “Roxanne Roxanne” is a biopic of Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden and follows her teenage years as an MC in Queens, New York. “Game Over, Man” is from the “Workaholics” stars. “Benji” is a reimagining of the dog movie, “Benji.”

Netflix also has numerous original series either debuting or coming back. The most popular of these will probably be the second season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.” Other notables include “Love,” which debuts its final season, and “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” which comes back for a second season. And David Letterman interviews Malala Yousafzai on his show.

Of course, quite a few shows and movies are leaving the service as well.

The show “Archer” leaves. Notable movies such as “Zootopia,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and “Memento” will be gone. Also the Vin Diesel movie “xXx” is leaving on the first day of the month, so watch that highlight while you can.

Check out the full list below.

Superlatives for arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize, But You Should Check Out:

“2307: Winter’s Dream”

“I Am Number Four”

“Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown”

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

Title That Thinks It’s Too Cool For School:

“F The Prom”

Most Spartan Title:

“300”

Best Squeakquel:

“Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild”

Hardest Pass:

(TIE) “Conor McGregor: Notorious”

(TIE) “Trump: An American Dream” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

(Ji Sub Jeong/HP) More

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.