‘I leave here in tears’: Rusk County museum to close doors

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Gaston Museum announced on Sunday that the museum board has decided to close permanently.

According to a release, the chairman of the museum said current and previous board members have devoted their time and sacrifice to remain open as long as they could and they did not make the decision to close lightly.

“I personally have spent 15 years now assisting or serving and feel as a piece of my life is going away. I know you feel the same. My family just like yours, were centered in this community and the Gaston Museum has carried a legacy of our families through 30 years of honor and memories of an era like no other. I leave here in tears every time I come, mourning what has to be,” the chairman said.

The museum said the Gaston School exhibit and artifacts will go to the Kilgore Oil Museum to its own permanent exhibit at the end of the year. The Veterans’ room artifacts will be taken to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars if accepted or the Depot in Henderson.

The museum said they will remain active on Facebook and on their website as they continue to move their exhibits over the next 8 to 12 months.

People are asked to call the museum for any questions at 903-722-9016.

