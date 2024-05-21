“We need to leave the Supreme Court alone”: Mitch McConnell on upside-down U.S. flag flown outside Justice Alito's home.

so I want to ask you about Justice Toledo. There was a report last week that the outside of Justice Toledo's home was an upside-down American flag that was thrown outside of his home, similar to what was used by the January 6th drivers. Was that appropriate for the justice to do that? And should he recuse himself in any cases related to the election? It seems to me they're just nonstop attacks on the Supreme Court, week after week after week. And so I'm not gonna dignify that with a response. We need to leave the Supreme Court alone, protect them from people who went into their neighborhoods and tried to do them harm. Look out for the Supreme Court. That's part of the job of the administration.

