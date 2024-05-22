‘Leave the grandmas alone’: 5-foot alligator removed from 104-year-old woman’s Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — See ya later, alligator. A 5-foot-long alligator was removed from a 104-year-old woman’s Florida home on Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Kopp and Johnson had quite the “tail” to tell after they were called to a home near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive for a nuisance gator.

The officers were able to capture the gator with the help of licensed trapper Mike Dragich.

A video shows the trapper handing the gator over to one of the officers.

“Oh hey, buddy,” the officer says as the gator starts to hiss and slap its tail around.

“We can’t cuff him,” one officer said.

“You are under arrest. You gotta leave the grandmas alone. We gonna take you downtown. Let’s go,” an officer told the gator.

The trapper said the “5-foot catch of the day” is alive and living in a different location.

“All in a day’s work,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

