At Least Two People Killed in Large Building Fire Near Moscow, Governor Says

At least two people were killed in a blaze that broke out at a multi-story building in the town of Fryazino on Monday, June 24, Moscow Oblast governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

Vorobyov said the building is an administrative building of the Platan Research Institute. Ruselectronics, a state-owned electronics company, said the building has been privately owned since the mid-1990s, and is no longer affiliated with the institute, Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported.

Video released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry shows crews working to extinguish the blaze. Credit: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry via Storyful

