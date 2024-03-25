At least one of three charged with murder for 2020 double homicide to stand trial this week

The trial for at least one of the three men charged with murder for their alleged involvement in an October 2020 double homicide will begin this week.

Over four months after Timothy Thompson, 37, and Kelli Curren, 51, were found dead on Oct. 25, 2020, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office charged three Greenville County men in their deaths. Kenyatta Tashon Ger’Ald Lebby, 24, Deandre Lashun Fuller, 25, and Tyleek Rayquaun Johnson, 26, all face two counts of murder for the incident that allegedly stemmed from a home invasion in the Fairforest area, the Herald-Journal previously reported.

Around 2:21 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting at 133 Walden Circle, and found that a male and female, later identified as Thompson and Curren, had been shot multiple times, according to the sheriff's office.

Curren was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center later that day, while Thompson died in December 2020.

Beginning Monday, at least Lebby will appear in front of 7th Judicial Circuit judge J. Derham Cole for a number of charges, including two counts of murder.

On Friday afternoon, Spartanburg County Councilman Monier Abusaft, who is representing Lebby, and 7th Circuit Public Defender Michael Morin, representing Johnson, told the Herald-Journal the state will be prosecuting all three men separately.

State Rep. Travis Moore, R-Spartanburg, will represent Fuller. According to the trial docket, Fuller will still appear in court, though a call by the Herald-Journal requesting confirmation from Moore's office was not immediately returned.

Amy Goulding, Assistant Solicitor with the 7th Judicial Circuit, confirmed to the Herald-Journal Friday evening that the men will be tried separately, and that Lebby will be the first to be tried this week. But, Goulding said it is "highly unlikely" that Fuller will be tried this week since Lebby will appear in court.

"That may be due to timing or other matters. I'm not intimately aware of all the details of that trial," Goulding said. "But that is not the intent, to try one and turn around in the same week span and try the other co-defendant."

Abusaft said pre-trial motions will begin Monday, with opening statements likely beginning Tuesday.

Abusaft said he "most likely" plans to ask Judge Cole to recuse himself from the case. The request is due to "issues of race that we believe apply to him, and issues with (him) working to help the state and criminal prosecutions," Abusaft said.

Abusaft added that while he doubts Cole will recuse himself, he plans to make the request anyway.

Johnson's court date is unknown. Morin told the Herald-Journal he was recently appointed as Johnson's counsel because Johnson fired his private attorney. Due to the change, Morin said Johnson will not appear in court next week and his future court date is unclear.

The case is going to trial almost three and a half years after the deadly incident took place.

What charges will the three men charged in Oct. 2020 double homicide face?

Fuller will stand trial for the two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery.

Lebby faces two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, and three weapons charges.

Johnson faces those same charges and an additional charge of injury to a courthouse or jail, but will not stand trial this week.

Lebby also faces a charge for domestic violence, 2nd degree, for an unrelated February 2021 incident where he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

