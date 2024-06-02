At least one South St. Paul police officer discharges weapon after man brandishes gun, points it at officers

At least one South St. Paul police officer unintentionally discharged a service weapon after a man brandished and pointed a gun at officers on Friday night, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

About 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a garage in the 200 block of Grand Avenue West on reports of a disturbance, according to a news release from the South St. Paul Police Department. When officers arrived, the man pointed a gun at them and at least one officer unintentionally fired at the man.

The suspect, 54, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault at the Dakota County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

