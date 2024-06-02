At least one South St. Paul police officer discharges weapon after man brandishes gun, points it at officers

Kristi Miller, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

At least one South St. Paul police officer unintentionally discharged a service weapon after a man brandished and pointed a gun at officers on Friday night, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

About 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a garage in the 200 block of Grand Avenue West on reports of a disturbance, according to a news release from the South St. Paul Police Department. When officers arrived, the man pointed a gun at them and at least one officer unintentionally fired at the man.

The suspect, 54, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault at the Dakota County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Related Articles