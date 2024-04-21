At least one person hurt in early morning crash on I-295 near I-10 in Jacksonville

Action News Jax is working to learn more about a crash that left at least one person hurt early Sunday morning on Interstate 295.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-295 northbound near the exit for I-10.

We’re reaching out to FHP to find out what led to the crash and to find out the condition of the people involved.

