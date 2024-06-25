At least four gunmen suspected in Short North mass shooting, police say

Police believe four shooters may have been involved in a mass shooting in the Short North early Sunday morning that injured 10.

Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said officers do not know why the shooters opened fire or whether the victims knew them. Shell casings at the scene indicate four or more gunmen, she said. Detectives are canvassing the area to get more information.

Columbus Asst. Police Chief LaShanna Potts (left), Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Short North Alliance director Betsy Pandora talk about the mass shooting Sunday morning that injured 10 people. They spoke from the second floor patio of the Graduate Hotel, 750 N. High St.

Ten males age 27 or younger were injured in the 1100 block of North High Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. All are expected to survive. Eight were adults and two were juveniles, police said.

Potts said police are combing through hours of video. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has offered a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the shooters.

In interviews Tuesday, officials maintained that the shooting was an "outlier" in the city's Short North district, an important nightlife, dining and shopping hub for the city.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said gun violence is increasingly a problem around the country, and Columbus is no different.

"It should never be easier to buy a gun than it is to get a job," Ginther said.

Officers will continue to patrol the Short North this weekend to prevent similar shootings, said Potts, who credited police presence during the shooting with preventing a worse outcome.

"We will have officers boots to the ground, doing what we've asked them to do, which is engage our community, be vigilant out here," Potts said. "Which is why you didn't have something more tragic happen, even though you did have 10 injured."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 614-645-4373 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Short North mass shooting update: Police believe four shooters involved