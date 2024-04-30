At least five protesters detained at pro-Palestinian demonstration on UF campus

At least five protesters were detained by law enforcement Monday evening as a pro-Palestinian demonstration continued on the Plaza of the Americas at the University of Florida.

A protester is detained by police on Monday, April 29, 2024 on the campus of the University of Florida.

The detained protesters were walked over to nearby Peabody Hall. As of 8 p.m., access to that building was blocked off.

At least 20 officers were in that area. The officers were from Gainesville Police Department, University of Florida Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol. Protesters were yelling at police during the detainment process.

The road between the Plaza of the Americas and University Auditorium was blocked off by police. The center of the plaza, as of 8 p.m., still held about 75 protesters. Messages written in chalk on the sidewalk say: "It's not a war, it's genocide" and "UF divest now."

Protesters and law enforcement are shown on Monday, April 29, 2024 on the University of Florida campus.

As the Sun reported last week, protesters have gathered at the plaza since Wednesday. They have complained that UF has enacted unfair rules and restrictions.

UF told the Sun that while peaceful protests are constitutionally protected, "Camping, putting up structures, disrupting academic activity, or threatening others on university property is strictly prohibited." UF also said the rules being enforced have been in place for years.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Police detain at least five protesters at University of Florida