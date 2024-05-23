At Least 9 Killed as Stage Collapses During Mexican Political Rally

At least nine people were killed on Wednesday, May 22, after the stage collapsed at an election rally in Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state.

Governor Samuel Garcia said that, in addition to the fatalities, around 50 people were injured at the event, which was held by the Citizens’ Movement party at a baseball field in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia.

Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate for the Citizens’ Movement party, who was at the event, said on social media that a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse.

“I was transferred to San Jose Hospital. I am well and in communication with state authorities to follow up on what has happened,” Maynez said in a Facebook post.

Footage here shows the scenes on stage at the rally, and the chaos and panic that followed the collapse.

The recorder, who has asked to remain anonymous, told Storyful that the attendees “did not have time to react.”

“It was a tragic event for all of us present,” he said. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

