At least 8 people killed, dozens injured in Florida bus crash

At least eight people were killed in a bus crash on a Florida highway Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the highway patrol, the crash happened on state Route 40 in Marion County, which is located south of Gainesville and northwest of Orlando.

Approximately 40 people were taken to local medical facilities after the crash, the highway patrol said in a statement to CBS News.

The crash involved a bus transporting about 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck, the highway patrol said.

The bus and truck collided "in a sideswiped manner" at around 6:35 a.m., the patrol said, and the collision sent the bus off the road and through a fence before it overturned.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on social media the part of the highway where the crash occurred would be shut down for most of the day.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an accident involving a bus in Marion County, Florida, May 14, 2024. / Credit: WTVT-TV

