At least 7 dead in Mother’s Day weekend shootings across the country

At least seven people have been killed in a spate of weekend shootings across the country, including in Georgia, Florida and Ohio.

Two were killed following a shooting at an Atlanta nightclub early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Elleven45 Lounge at 2110 Peachtree Rd. NW at around 2:28 a.m. and found six people who had been shot, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Two of them were pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive. The conditions of the other victims are not known at this time.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire," the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

Police did not say that anyone was in custody in connection with the incident, which is under investigation.

In Tallahassee, Florida, police found "multiple victims with gunshot wounds" at 1147 Apalachee Parkway at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, according to an update on X.

"Two other adult victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, however their condition is unknown," the Tallahassee Police Department said on X.

Police did not elaborate on the events that led to the shooting, or if anyone is in custody in connection with it. Tallahassee detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to get in touch.

Elsewhere in Florida at around the same time, Tampa police officers began investigating a shooting in a parking lot on the 500 block of S. Howard Avenue that left three men with gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where two were pronounced dead. The victims were identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Washington and 23-year-old Kevon Christmas, according to the Tampa Police Department. The third man’s injuries are not life threatening.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the three people injured were known to each other and had previously interacted with one another," the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. "Prior to shots being fired, the three adult males were engaged in a dispute that then escalated."

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said officers and detectives are continuing to gather evidence and investigate the incident.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones impacted by this violence, especially on a day like today," Bercaw said about the Mother's Day shooting.

On Saturday night, a Euclid, Ohio, police officer was fatally shot after a gunman ambushed him, according to the Euclid Police Department. Officers had responded to a home on the 300 block of E. 211th Street following a report of a disturbance prior to the incident. It is not clear at this time what the disturbance was.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, who is still at large, NBC affiliate WKYC reported.

The officer was identified as Jacob Derbin by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who said in a statement that the person responsible "will be found and will receive the full measure of justice."

"It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother's Day, and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week," Yost said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com