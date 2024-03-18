At least 6 people, including children, injured in crash on West Carson Street

At least six people, including children, were injured in a crash in South Shore.

Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS units responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on West Carson Street Monday afternoon.

There was also a large fuel spill in the area of the crash.

Traffic was backed up on the busy road while crews responded to the scene. It has since been reopened.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

