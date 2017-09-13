At Least 6 Dead at Florida Nursing Home Hit by Irma, Cops Conducting 'Criminal' Investigation

At least six elderly people are dead after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to a Florida nursing home, authorities said.

A criminal investigation is underway at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after medical staff called at about 4 a.m. Wednesday to report patients in distress.

“We’re conducting a criminal investigation into the deaths that occurred here,” Hollywood Police Chief Tomas Sanchez said at a press conference Wednesday.

Three of the dead have been identified as Estella Hendricks, 71, Gail Nova, 71, and Carolyn Eatherly, 78, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Police and fire crews were in the process of evacuating 115 people from the care facility and neighboring Larkin Community Hospital. Patients were being transferred to nearby medical centers.

“It’s a sad event,” Sanchez said. “As a precautionary measure, we’ve assigned police officers to go check all the other 42 assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout the city to make sure they’re in sufficient care of the elderly.”

Reports differed as to whether the center had air conditioning after Irma slammed into the area late Saturday.

In a statement, the nursing home said it sustained a "prolonged power failure to the transformer which powered the facility's air conditioning system as a result of the hurricane."

It was not immediately clear how long that transformer was knocked out.

"Most of the patients have been treated for respiratory distress, dehydration and heat-related issues," said Dr. Randy Katz of Memorial Regional Hospital, where several nursing home residents were sent for treatment.

Kitchen worker Jean Lindor told the Miami Herald there was no air conditioning, but the center had a generator that provided enough power to cook meals.

Temperatures ranged from the 80s to 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Several elderly residents were in critical condition with breathing problems, the chief said.

