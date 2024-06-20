At least 5 vehicles ransacked in western Berks borough

A group of young males rummaged through at least five vehicles in Womelsdorf, state police reported Wednesday.

Troopers from the Reading station responded about 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate overnight thefts of items from inside vehicles parked in the 200 block of West Franklin Street.

One of the victims told a trooper that she saw four or five young males wearing dark clothes in and/or near a neighbor’s minivan between 3:40 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. when she went outside to let her dog out.

She yelled at the group, and the males ran away eastbound on West Franklin before disappearing into an alleyway.

A total of five vehicles from four different owners were ransacked. Items were reportedly taken from two of the vehicles.

They include a couple of cheap phone chargers from one vehicle and a wallet and other items from another.

A state police release didn’t specify whether the vehicles were unlocked. It’s common, however, for nocturnal thieves to pull on door handles rather than break into vehicles so they can steal loose change and valuables from those that are left unlocked.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Reading station at 610-378-4011 and reference report number PA2024-798867.