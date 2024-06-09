At least 43 horses killed in barn fire at Logan County performance horse business

A barn fire Saturday at a Logan County performance-horse business killed at least 43 horses, according to an official with the Richland Township Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johns said firefighters from Logan, Hardin and Union counties responded to the fire at Brant Performance Horses, 8755 State Route 638, about two miles south of Belle Center. The fire was reported to the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, a dispatcher with that agency said.

"It was too far gone when we got there," Johns said of the 60,000-square-foot-barn with stalls, a performing arena, and living quarters upstairs.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m.

One person who was among those trying to save horses from the barn was injured in the fire, Johns said. That person was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, their condition unknown.

Photos posted by the Bellefontaine Examiner show some horses outside the barn as the fire burned in the background.

The fire destroyed the barn and at least 43 horses were known dead. Johns said a cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the State Fire Marshal will investigate.

A GoFundMe page set up for the business and owners Brandon and Cathy Brant raised more than $152,200 toward a $500,000 goal as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Logan County's Richland Township is about 70 miles northwest of Columbus.

