At least 4 injured in shooting at 5280 Sports Bar, 2 in custody
The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four people were hurt in a shooting at a sports bar in Denver Saturday night.
LeBron James has reached yet another NBA milestone.
While LeBron James has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA before he retires, he still “wants Bronny to be his own man.”
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While he threw on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy didn’t run the 40-yard dash or participate in the broad or vertical jumps due to hamstring tightness.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
Live results from the Missouri and Idaho Republican primaries from the Associated Press.
Donald Trump has not been shy about discussing stocks since he left office in 2021, with his rhetoric changing dramatically depending on the market's ups and downs.
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.