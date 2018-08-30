At Least 7 Dead Following Bus Crash in New Mexico

Seven people are dead following a crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus and a tractor trailer in New Mexico on Thursday, New Mexico state police confirmed.

Nine bus passengers were being treated at University of New Mexico Hospital, with three more expected to be transferred there later Thursday night, the Associated Press reports. One patient has since been discharged, according to the hospital, which has not released details about the other patients’ conditions. Police are still assessing the number and extent of passengers’ injuries.

The truck driver also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

The crash occurred after a semi truck experienced a tire blowout on Interstate 40 in McKinley County, according to New Mexico State Police, citing preliminary information.

Preliminary crash information indicates a semi-tractor-trailer traveling on I-40 EB had a tire blowout and crossed into oncoming WB traffic, colliding with a Greyhound bus. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018

#NMBusCrash UPDATE: Seven (7) confirmed fatalities on scene. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 31, 2018

UPDATED FAMILY CONTACT NUMBER: For information about loved ones families only should call 505-722-4246 for reunification questions. Media please do not call this number so that families can get the information they need. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 31, 2018

CBS News reports that the bus was carrying 49 passengers and was headed from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Phoenix, Arizona.

The incident is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit as well as the state Transportation Safety Board.

Multiple casualties reported after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and semi in western New Mexico, per New Mexico State Police. This is viewer video sent to @KOB4 from the scene on I-40 near Thoreau. pic.twitter.com/aCQQ2IaWc1 — Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) August 30, 2018

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own,” said Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker.