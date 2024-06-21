At least 3 Thug Riders accused in organized crime ring given pretrial release

Jun. 21—At least three members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club accused in a multi-state organized crime ring were scheduled to be released from custody Thursday morning following federal court hearings earlier this week.

Magistrate Judge Caroline Gentry denied pretrial detention for Justin Baker, Brent Egleston and Cody Hughes, according to federal court records. None were listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Egleston is accused of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and Baker and Hughes are charged with violent crimes in aid of racketeering, according to court records.

"The court indicates that the government has not met its burden and will release defendant on conditions," the docket read for Baker, Egleston and Hughes. "Defendant will remain in custody until Thursday morning and then be released."

In an order denying pretrial detention for Egleston, Gentry noted despite claims Egleston was the president of the Dayton chapter of the motorcycle club, the leadership position does not provide "clear and convincing evidence of dangerousness."

Egleston's involvement in the alleged crimes committed by the Thug Riders appears to be limited to unspecified participation in a March attack on a rival motorcycle group in Springfield, Gentry wrote.

In weighing pretrial detention for Baker and Hughes, Gentry noted they were both alleged to have unspecified participation in a shooting at a rival motorcycle club's clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired nearly 200 rounds into the clubhouse.

However, she added neither have a criminal history and had minimal involvement in the Lexington attack. Therefore, Gentry denied pretrial detention for Baker and Hughes.

Egleston, Hughes and Baker will be on home detention with electronic location monitoring and computer monitoring, according to court documents. They will be prohibited from having firearms and other dangerous weapons and cannot have contact with co-defendants or anyone associated with the Thug Riders.

If they violate the terms of their release, they could have their bond revoked and be detained until going to trial.

Gentry approved pretrial detention for Michael Reese, Michael Henry, Brandon Fisher, John Smith, Jared Peters, Norman Beach and Daniel Hutten.

Fourteen members of the Thug Riders were indicted on a combination of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon earlier this month.

The indictments are connected to multiple acts of violence in the Dayton area and Kentucky, including a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp., a shootout involving a rival group's clubhouse in Springfield, multiple assaults at Dayton bars and more.

Last week, about 300 law enforcement officers executed search warrants across the country as part of the investigation. Suspects were arrested in Ohio, Kentucky, Arizona and Pennsylvania.