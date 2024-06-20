At least 3 Thug Riders accused in organized crime ring given pretrial release

Jun. 20—At least three members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club accused in a multi-state organized crime ring were scheduled to be released from custody Thursday morning following federal court hearings earlier this week.

Magistrate Judge Caroline Gentry denied pretrial detention for Justin Baker, Brent Egleston and Cody Hughes, according to federal court records. None were listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The court indicates that the government has not met its burden and will release defendant on conditions," the docket read for Baker, Egleston and Hughes. "Defendant will remain in custody until Thursday morning and then be released."

In an order denying pretrial detention for Egleston, Gentry noted despite claims Egleston was the president of the Dayton chapter of the motorcycle club, the leadership position does not provide "clear and convincing evidence of dangerousness."

Egleston's involvement in the alleged crimes committed by the Thug Riders appears to be limited to unspecified participation in a March attack on a rival motorcycle group in Springfield, Gentry wrote.

"Furthermore, his conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the order read. "Specifically, he will be prohibited from possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons, will be on home detention with electronic location monitoring and computer monitoring and will be prohibited from having contact from his co-defendants and anyone else associated with TRMC."

Fourteen members of the Thug Riders were indicted on a combination of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon earlier this month.

Egleston is accused of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and Baker and Hughes are charged with violent crimes in aid of racketeering, according to court records.

The indictments are connected to multiple acts of violence in the Dayton area and Kentucky, including a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp., a shootout involving a rival group's clubhouse in Springfield, multiple assaults at Dayton bars and more.

Last week, about 300 law enforcement officers executed search warrants across the country as part of the investigation. Suspects were arrested in Ohio, Kentucky, Arizona and Pennsylvania.