UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County

UPDATE @ 9: 20 a.m.:

Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers impacted by a Friday morning outage.

Around 8 a.m., there were around 3,300 people without power Friday morning in Greene County.

Now, only 31 customers are currently without power.

The outage appeared to be concentrated in Beavercreek on N. Fairfield Road north of U.S. 35.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

We will continue to provide updates.








