At least 22K birds expected to fly over Cincinnati Tuesday night. Here's why

Thousands of birds will fly over Cincinnati on Tuesday night, according to a bird migration tracker.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s BirdCast migration dashboard, which predicts regional nocturnal bird migration, says the Cincinnati region will see more than 22,000 migrating birds per kilometer overnight Tuesday and again Wednesday. Thursday night will see less birds – under 8,000 – on the move.

Thousands of birds are expected to migrate overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to BirdCast.

The tracker uses weather data and historic migration to predict the number of birds per kilometer that will pass over a selected region overnight. BirdCast issues a "high" alert when more than 22,000 migrating birds are expected.

More than 3 million birds crossed all of Ohio overnight Monday, according to the tracker.

Many birds migrate overnight and can be disoriented by bright street lights or other nighttime lights. BirdCast recommends turning off all non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help these traveling birds find their way.

