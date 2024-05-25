At Least 27 People Killed in Horrific Amusement Park Fire

A massive fire broke out at an amusement park in western India Saturday, leaving at least 27 people dead, including four children, police said.

The fire occurred at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state.

Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said the fire was now under control and rescue work was underway. The bodies were difficult to identify because they were so badly charred, police officer Vinayak Patel said.

Bhargava, the police commissioner, said that police were working to determine the cause of the fire.

"We will be registering an offense for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation," he said.

The amusement park was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he was “extremely distressed by the fire... in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured.”

