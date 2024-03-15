At least 20 killed in attacks in Gaza says local health authority

Thick smoke billows from an explosion on the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Sderot. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

At least 20 people were killed in an attack in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, according to Palestinain reports.

The Hamas-controlled health authority said Israeli troops had fired on people waiting at a roundabout, although the Israeli army firmly rejected the claims.

More than 150 other people were injured, according to the health authority.

The Israeli army said on Friday it had enabled a convoy of 31 lorries carrying humanitarian aid to travel to the north of the Gaza Strip the previous day.

"Approximately one hour before the arrival of the convoy to the humanitarian corridor, armed Palestinians opened fire while Gazan civilians were awaiting the arrival of the aid convoy," the statement said.

"As aid trucks were entering, the Palestinian gunmen continued to shoot as the crowd of Gazans began looting the trucks. Additionally, a number of Gazan civilians were run over by the trucks," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

A thorough initial investigation during the night revealed that the Israeli army had not fired on the aid convoy, the IDF said, accusing Hamas of a "smear campaign" aimed at using false information to sow violence in other areas during Ramadan.

The army also firmly rejected previous reports that troops had fired on people waiting for humanitarian aid in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

"Reports that the Israeli army attacked dozens of Gaza residents at a distribution point for humanitarian aid are false," the army statement said, adding it is investigating the incident.