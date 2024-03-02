At least 2 people shot in Grantville: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — At least two people were shot Friday evening in the Grantville neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the pool area of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road between two groups of people, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Police say some people were detained.

Authorities are on scene looking for potentially other victims and suspects.

