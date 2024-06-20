At Least 2 Killed as New Mexico Fires Leave 'Only a Handful of Homes' Standing

Two fires growing around the town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, had claimed at least two lives by June 19, and destroyed around 1,400 structures, officials told local media.

The South Fork and Salt fires broke out near Ruidoso on Monday and had burned over 23,000 acres with no containment by Wednesday, fire information said.

Journalist Sasha Lenninger captured this footage while joining Lincoln County officials to survey the damage.

“Only a handful of homes are left standing,” Lenninger wrote. Credit: Sasha Lenninger via Storyful