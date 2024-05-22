At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting
Officials say a "disgruntled employee" is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a Chester, Pa., linen business. NBC News' Antonia Hylton has details
Officials say a "disgruntled employee" is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a Chester, Pa., linen business. NBC News' Antonia Hylton has details
15,000+ shoppers are swapping out their seasonal clothing and linens thanks to these moisture-proof, stackable space-savers.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly didn't want to pay the market rate to retain rights to the NBA.
What If...? is coming to Apple Vision Pro on May 30 and now has a trailer.
China has developed a chatbot trained on the various thoughts and philosophies of President Xi Jinping. This bot was built using literature attributed to the leader.
Now, an AI startup called Bolster that has built a novel approach to tackle that trick has raised $14 million in funding to expand its work, both across a popular free phish-checking portal it operates called (appropriately) CheckPhish, as well as with its primary paying customers: brands and other businesses. Microsoft’s venture fund M12 led the round as a new backer in the company, with participation also from Thomvest Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Liberty Global Ventures, Cheyenne Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Transform Capital. Bolster’s not disclosing its valuation but it has now raised around $40 million.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Singapore Airlines flight turbulence, Trump’s defense rests and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Volkswagen just announced it is delaying the North American market launch of its flagship ID.7 electric sedan.
Airbnb and ChargePoint have partnered to give hosts discount on EV charging technology for rental properties.
Target comes up short after having shown signs of improvement in its business to cap off 2023.
Indian digital payments platform Paytm warned of job cuts on Wednesday after reporting that its net loss widened in the fourth quarter as it grapples with a recent regulatory clampdown. One97 Communications, Paytm's parent, said it expects to cut employee expenses and pare down its annual staff costs by $48 million to $60 million. India's central bank in February banned the company's banking partner and sister company, Paytm Payments Bank, from conducting banking activity from March.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was at one point dubbed "the Oppenheimer of AI." So what's going on under his leadership?
Give Angel Reese five years and she just might rule the WNBA.
Harper came through in the clutch in a different way this week.
All cars suffer when the mercury drops, but electric vehicles suffer more than most as heaters draw more power and batteries charge more slowly as the liquid electrolyte inside thickens. Drivers in Chicago found this out the hard way last January after many Teslas failed to charge during a deep freeze. One startup, South 8 Technologies, says it can make cold-weather charging more reliable by filling batteries with a pressurized, liquified gas electrolyte instead of a liquid one.
Pinecone, the vector database startup founded by Edo Liberty, the former head of Amazon's AI Labs, has long been at the forefront of helping businesses augment large language models (LLMs) with their own data. Most recently, though, the company completely rearchitected its product to launch Pinecone Serverless, which frees its customers from having to think about managing their deployments and scaling them. Today, Pinecone serverless comes out of beta and is now generally available.
Hosting scams on your platform is bad for business, which is why on Tuesday, a group of major tech companies including Match Group, Meta, Coinbase and others are jointly launching a new coalition to take on online fraud across dating apps, social media and crypto. The new coalition, Tech Against Scams, will work to find ways to fight back against the tools used by scammers and to better educate the public against financial scams.
OpenAI is removing one of the voices used by ChatGPT. Users found that it sounded similar to Scarlett Johansson, the company announced on Monday, and Johansson herself released a statement saying she hired legal council to inquire about the Sky voice and get exact details about how it was developed. "We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity's distinctive voice — Sky’s voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice," the company wrote in a blog post.
If you’ve noticed deleted photos reappearing on your iPhone, download this software update now.
The Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC is still as subtle as ever, but far more powerful.
SeekOut, an eight-year-old recruiting startup that uses AI to find candidates, cut about 30% of its workforce this past Thursday, TechCrunch has learned. “Lately, we have been spending roughly $2 to earn $1, and this last fiscal year, we incurred significant cash burn,” SeekOut’s CEO Anoop Gupta and CTO Aravind Bala wrote in a letter to employees. SeekOut laid off 16 employees in October, or about 7% of its workforce at that time, GeekWire reported.