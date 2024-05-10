At least 19 tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Tuesday

Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service continued surveying after many tornadoes touched down across Ohio in Tuesday’s storms.

According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Mackenzie Bart, as of Wednesday night, the National Weather Service has confirmed 19 tornadoes.

Western Ohio was hit particularly hard, where five tornadoes have been confirmed in Warren County alone.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in Butler County and two tornadoes in Paulding County.

Additionally, tornadoes also touched down in Mercer, Mercer/Auglaize, Darke, Jefferson, Clinton, Putnam, Muskingum and Coshocton counties.

Elsewhere, tornadoes and severe storms tore through Central and Southeastern parts of the United States, killing two people in Tennessee and one in North Carolina.

Some Northeast Ohio counties were under a Tornado Watch Tuesday night, but the region remained mostly unscathed by the storms.

Noticing more tornadoes in the state recently? Experts say Tornado Alley appears to be shifting east.

