    At least 19 dead after bus turns over in Argentinean Andes

    Reuters
    View photos
    BAS100.- MENDOZA (ARGENTINA), 18/02/2017.- Fotografía cortesía de la Gendarmería Nacional de Argentina de hoy, sábado 18 de febrero de 2017 del autobús que circulaba por una carretera de la provincia argentina de Mendoza (oeste) con destino a Chile, que se accidentó y en el que al menos 19 personas murieron y varias resultaron heridas. El hecho se produjo en la madrugada de este sábado en la zona de la llamada Curva del Yeso, por motivos que aún se investigan. EFE/Gendarmería Nacional de Argentina/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A bus traveling to Chile flipped over in Argentina's Mendoza province early on Saturday, killing at least 19 people on a remote mountain road in the Andes, local authorities said.

    Turbus, the Chilean company operating the vehicle, confirmed the crash on Route 7 in the Aconcagua park in a statement. It gave no casualty figures and said it did not know why the bus turned over.

    A civil defense spokesman in Mendoza said there were 19 confirmed deaths.

    The bus had 40 passengers of whom 32 were Argentineans, including three children, Turbus said. The company said it was working to find out the identities of the victims.

    (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Caroline Stauffer; editing by John Stonestreet)