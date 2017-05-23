At Least 19 Dead, 50 Injured in Blast After Ariana Grande Concert in Great Britain: Cops

At least 19 people were killed and some 50 injured when an explosion rocked Manchester Arena in Great Britain Monday night, where American pop star Ariane Grande had just finished a sold-out concert, authorities said.

Investigators were treating the blast as a terrorist incident, according to Greater Manchester Police.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," said British Prime Minister Theresa May in the early morning hours of Tuesday, local time.

Relatives took to social media seeking word of their loved ones, many of whom were unaccounted for in the tense hours following the blast.

If anyone has

information on Chloe

Rutherford and Liam Curry

Video from inside the concert hall showed screaming, running fans heading for the exits and streaming into nearby Victoria Station.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins gave a brief statement to journalists, saying the 50 injured were being treated at six local hospitals. "We're doing all that we can," he said. The explosion happened at 10:33 p.m., minutes after the concert ended, he said. He gave no new details about the attack.

There were several reports of a suicide bomber detonating a nail bomb, but police did not confirm those accounts. The singer was not hurt, her representatives said. The Manchester Arena is Britain's largest indoor venue and holds 21,000 people. Manchester is the country's second-largest city.

Most of the concertgoers were kids, teens and parents.

A father described seeing “carnage everywhere” to the BBC. He said he was blown about “30 feet” as he tried to find his wife and daughter. “When I got up and looked around, there were people scattered everywhere, some of them looked dead, they might have been unconscious but there were a lot of fatalities,” said the dad, who gave his name as Andy Holey.

He later found his wife and daughter outside the arena and took both back to their hotel, he said.

Police cordoned off the area and warned citizens to stay away.

Witnesses described seeing people covered in blood and widespread confusion and panic.

"Everyone was screaming and running. There were coats and people's phones on the floor. People just dropped everything," Robert Tempkin, 22, told the BBC.

Josh Elliott told BBC Radio 5 Live he heard a bang, "and everyone stopped dead and screamed, we basically hit the deck. It was bedlam, it was horrific," he said. "People were just crying and in tears, police cars were everywhere."

