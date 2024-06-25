At least 13 killed in Israeli attack on northern Gaza, reports say

An injured Palestinian boy arrives at Al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment following an Israeli attack on the Nasr family's house in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza. Saher Alghorra/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At least 13 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian media in the territory reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli army said two buildings in which militants had been hiding had been hit on Monday night in the al-Shati and Daraj Tuffah refugee neighbourhoods.

Among those targeted were individuals who had been involved in the October 7 massacres and hostage-takings, the army said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said militants were operating "inside school compounds that were used by Hamas as a shield for its terrorist activities."

Palestinian media in Gaza said that at least 13 people were killed in the attack in al-Shati. According to unconfirmed reports, one of them was a sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The IDF made no mention of Haniyeh's sister in its statement posted on social media.

The IDF said air surveillance measures, precision-guided munitions and intelligence resources were used to minimize harm to civilians.

The Gaza war was triggered by the massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas and allied militant groups in Israel on October 7.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, at least 37,626 people have been killed and more than 86,000 injured in Gaza since the start of the war. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants and cannot be independently verified.

An injured Palestinian child arrives at Al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment following an Israeli attack on the Nasr family's house in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza. Saher Alghorra/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Injured Palestinians arrive at Al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment following an Israeli attack on the Nasr family's house in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza. Saher Alghorra/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa