At least 10 injured in downtown Madison during shooting at the Lux apartment building rooftop party

At least 10 people were injured during a shooting at a party at Lux apartments in downtown Madison. Not all injuries were gunshot wounds, and those injured were between 14 and 23 years old.

At least 10 people were injured during a shooting early Sunday morning at a rooftop party at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Madison, near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Not all injuries were gunshot wounds, police said, and those injured ranged in age from 14 to 23. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison said no students were among those injured and there is "no known university affiliation to the incident at this time."

Madison police were initially called for a large rooftop party at the Lux, an apartment building on West Johnson Street, about two blocks away from State Street.

When police arrived at the building, dispatchers told them shots had been fired. Police said dozens of people were screaming and running out of the building.

No arrests have been made. Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are talking with victims and witnesses and reviewing evidence.

Police called the incident a "very active investigation" and will provide updates later Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

The shooting is the second this week in Madison. A 27-year-old man was shot on Williamson Street early Friday morning after an altercation at a bar. He died at the scene.

