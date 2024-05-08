At least 1 person hurt in Fayette County crash involving school bus with 10 students on board

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Lemont Furnace.

Fayette County 911 said the crash happened around 2:46 p.m.

The bus, which belongs to Rittenhouse Bus Lines and Geibel School District, had 10 student on board at the time of the crash, dispatch said. There’s no word on if any were injured.

Dispatch said the bus driver was injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Channel 11 has reached out to Geibel School District.

