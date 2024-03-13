At least 1 hurt after suspected stabbing in Sidney

At least one person is hurt after a suspected stabbing in Sidney early Wednesday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 12:13 a.m. to the 700 block of Country Side Lane on initial reports of a stabbing at the Sycamore Creek Apartments.

Sidney Police dispatchers tell News Center 7 that officers are investigating an assault but did not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that several officers are at the scene investigating and medics have transported at least one person to the hospital.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.