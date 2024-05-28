At least 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

Troopers are responding to reports of a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County Monday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the SR-725 on-ramp to Interstate 75 North in Miamisburg.

The dispatcher said there is at least one reported injury.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.



