‘I think somebody’s hurt;’ 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at gas station in Harrison Twp

One person is dead and one person is hospitalized after a shooting at a gas station in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 1:13 a.m. to the 3900 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station.

“There is someone shooting in our parking lot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers. “I think somebody’s hurt.”

Deputies found a black male who had a gunshot wound on his body. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Shortly later, another male was found with a gunshot wound at a house in Dayton.

He was found to have been involved in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Preliminary investigation shows that a group of people got into an argument in front of the gas station.

Multiple shots were fired by two separate groups and everyone fled the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.















