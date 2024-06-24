1 dead, multiple injured in crash on I-10 westbound

One person is dead and 3 were injured after a car accident, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department announced on X.

It happened at the I-10 westbound off-ramp to US 301 South around 9:20 p.m.

According to the crash report by Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were headed west on I-10 in the right lane. According to a witness, the sedan was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

The sedan rear-ended the SUV, forcing both cars off the right shoulder of the road and into the tree line.

The 54-year-old man who was driving the SUV died at the scene. The 54-year-old woman in the passenger seat sustained serious injuries. Both the driver and the passenger in the sedan sustained serious injuries as well.

FHP said that the sedan occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts, but the SUV occupants were.

