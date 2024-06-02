At least 1 dead, 26 wounded in Akron shooting at Kelly and 8th avenues

Akron police are investigating a mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning at Kelly Avenue and Eighth Avenue. One man was killed and at least 27 others were injured, police said.

At least one person is dead and 26 others are wounded in a mass shooting just after midnight Sunday at Kelly and 8th avenues in Akron.

A 27-year-old man died in the incident, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

No suspects are in custody as of early Sunday morning, according to Akron Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.

Police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired and multiple people injured, according to police. Soon afterward, multiple victims started showing up at local hospitals.

A firearm and several dozen casings were recovered from the scene, according Akron police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous.

