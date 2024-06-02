At least 1 dead, 26 wounded in Akron shooting at Kelly and 8th avenues
At least one person is dead and 26 others are wounded in a mass shooting just after midnight Sunday at Kelly and 8th avenues in Akron.
A 27-year-old man died in the incident, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.
No suspects are in custody as of early Sunday morning, according to Akron Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.
Police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired and multiple people injured, according to police. Soon afterward, multiple victims started showing up at local hospitals.
A firearm and several dozen casings were recovered from the scene, according Akron police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron mass shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 26 injured