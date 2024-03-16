Learning to Swim: Orland Health, Children’s Safety Village dive in for safety

Nikki DeMarco
·1 min read

The Children’s Safety Village will be teaching kids how to swim again thanks to Orlando Health.

The non-profit’s resurfaced “Pool Central” building was unveiled earlier this week.

The hospital partnered with the Children’s Safety Village to help tackle preventable drownings in Central Florida.

One mother told WFTV that she had been bringing her son there since he was a baby.

“Drowning is very silent. So, we wanted to make sure if he fell into a body of water somewhere, he was able to learn to roll over and float until somebody was able to get to him,” Kelly Keaney said.

Officials said nearly 100 children drowned last year across in Florida, nearly 40% were here in Central Florida.

