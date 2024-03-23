Learning about the River Raisin

MONROE — The Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution held its March meeting at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park.

Members of the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution are shown at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park.

"In the new, state-of-the-art theater, we viewed the park's new film, 'The Untold Legacy of the River Raisin,'" the organization said. "We saw exhibits pertaining to the history of Native American life and the River Raisin settlement. We are grateful to the National Park Service for providing us with this opportunity to explore our local historic preservation."

Visitors to the battlefield also can view "The Untold Legacy of the River Raisin" for free during open hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

According to a trailer for the film on the park's website, the film follows the Jan. 23, 1813, surprise attack launched against prisoners of war in Michigan by Native Americans, who were defending their native lands.

"It lead to a cry of 'Remember the Raisin' heard across America," the trailer said. "The War of 1812 is a blip on the map of American history, but for Native history, it's huge. The River Raisin National Battlefield remembers and honors all who fought and sacrificed."

