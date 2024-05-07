Learn what's going on in downtown Monroe May 9

MONROE — Learn about downtown Monroe's renovation projects from 5-7 p.m. May 9 at the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal, 8 N. Monroe St. Free parking is available in the parking lot behind the building off Elm Avenue.

Monroe's Downtown Development Authority board members will offer updates on current projects.

"We will give residents details about what the DDA is, how we work to further develop the downtown district and our grant writing efforts to support additional redevelopment opportunities," said Amy Zarend, director of the DDA.

One topic to be covered May 9 is the rehabilitation of the former Monroe Optical building on South Monroe Street.

The old Monroe Optical Building with entrances at 36-38 S. Monroe St. and 13 W. Front St. is under renovation after sitting vacant for decades. Monroe's Downtown Development Authority purchased the building for $90,000 in 2023 and expects to invest more than half a million to prepare the site for redevelopment.

"I'll have photos of before and current rehabilitation efforts that have taken place at the Monroe Optical building and highlight the historic windows that were discovered upon the removal of portions of the facade," Zarend said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, which is under renovation, also will be discussed. Zarend plans to discuss upcoming art initiatives, including "the artistic painting of crosswalks taking place this summer, as well as the expansion of Altrusa Park following the demolition of a neighboring building also taking place this summer."

Those attending can offer suggestions.

"We'll also be on hand to gather feedback from city residents about what they like about the city and what ideas they may have for their downtown in the future," Zarend said. "It's a great time to be part of the city and downtown rejuvenation efforts. We hope to be able to meet lots of people and share all the great things taking place."

Each adult in attendance will receive a ticket for a free scoop of ice cream and a bottle of water at the River Raisin Trading Post inside the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal.

Attendees also will learn about upcoming events, including Chalk the Walk, set for 10 a.m.-noon May 18 in downtown Monroe. The event will offer shopping, chalk art and giveaways.

