    Learn How to Give an All-Star Massage

    Celebrity massage therapist Brit shares her tips for a massage fit for a star!

    • Sit at the head of the table

    • Begin with lavender essential oil rubbed into your hands.

    •  Breathe deeply for relaxation.

    • Speak softly.

    • Apply coconut, olive, almond, or jojoba oil to your hands.

    • Stand beside the table. Beginning at the lower back, apply circular pressure traveling up, across the shoulders, and back down. Lean in with your body weight.

    • Apply more oil and work down one arm, then loosen the shoulder and stretch the arm and hand. Use a lunge position to reduce stress on your own back while your work.

    • Repeat on the other arm and shoulder, and you’re done!

    Brit reminds us that this is a free way to do something nice for a friend, family member, or special someone. Who doesn’t love a good massage?