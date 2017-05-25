Learn How to Give an All-Star Massage

Celebrity massage therapist Brit shares her tips for a massage fit for a star!

Watch: Marijuana Massages?

• Sit at the head of the table

• Begin with lavender essential oil rubbed into your hands.

• Breathe deeply for relaxation.

• Speak softly.

• Apply coconut, olive, almond, or jojoba oil to your hands.

Watch: Sage and Tequila Massage

• Stand beside the table. Beginning at the lower back, apply circular pressure traveling up, across the shoulders, and back down. Lean in with your body weight.

• Apply more oil and work down one arm, then loosen the shoulder and stretch the arm and hand. Use a lunge position to reduce stress on your own back while your work.

• Repeat on the other arm and shoulder, and you’re done!

Brit reminds us that this is a free way to do something nice for a friend, family member, or special someone. Who doesn’t love a good massage?