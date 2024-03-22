Learn how to photograph the April 8 eclipse with photographers from Gannett

Learn tips and tricks for getting the best photos of the April 8 total eclipse of the sun from some expert photographers.

A team from the USA Today Network, which includes the Detroit Free Press and freep.com, has organized a webinar for readers to learn how to photograph the eclipse. The webinar will take place Wednesday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Topics will include safety, planning and the technical approach to getting great photos from the eclipse. Mobile phone photography will also be covered. Registration is free and the webinar will last an hour.

Sign up here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

Meet the speakers:

Courtney Hergesheimer has been a photo and video journalist at The Columbus Dispatch, in Ohio, since 2008. While studying photojournalism, multimedia and Spanish at Western Kentucky University, she interned at the Los Angeles Times, the Birmingham News and the Burlington Hawkeye. She is deeply invested in telling the stories around her.

Angela Piazza is a photo and video journalist for the Caller-Time in Corpus Christi. She’s worked as a photojournalist in South Texas for almost five years. Some of the most significant moments in her life occurred behind a lens, where she connected with her community and brought forth multimedia stories. Angela began her journalism career working as an intern for her hometown newspaper, The Arizona Republic.

Albert Cesare has been a photojournalist at various newspapers in for over a decade, spending the last half of that at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Seeing photojournalism as a great tool of recording history and bringing understanding of people, their experiences and emotions to the eyes of others.

Chris Pietsch is the director of photography for Gannett Newspapers in Oregon, The Register-Guard in Eugene and the Statesman Journal in Salem. He has been a photographer for The Register-Guard since 1988. Before that he worked for the Daily News in Moscow, Idaho and the Lewiston Morning Tribune in Lewiston, Idaho. He grew up in a newspaper family as the grandson of the publisher of the Sandpoint News-Bulletin in Sandpoint, Idaho.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: USA Today Network hosting free webinar on eclipse photography