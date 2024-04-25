Learn more about St. Johns County government by registering for new citizens academy

St. Johns County wants its citizens to learn and engage with local government.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The county has just launched its new citizens academy called SJC 101. The program is intended to teach about government through participation and presentations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Those interested can register at www.sjcfl.us/sjc101. The first 20 registrations will be invited to a four-class pilot program in 2024 that will begin May 23. The inaugural academy is slated for sometime in 2025.

The county said that after completing the four-class pilot program there are plans to expand SJC 101 to a larger academy in 2025.

READ: Vote for Anastasia State Park in this year’s USA Today Readers’ Choice for favorite beach in Florida

The pilot program will consist of a series of four classes at the following dates and locations:

May 23: 6 to 9 p.m., St. Johns County Public Works Department

May 30: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 2 to 3 p.m., St. Johns County Emergency Management Department

June 6: 12 to 3 p.m., St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department

June 20: 12 to 3 p.m., St. Johns County Utility Department

“The goals of SJC 101 are to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of County departments, get citizen feedback on County operations, build social engagement with participants, and develop new leadership to serve on County advisory boards or other roles within the St. Johns County community,” the county said in a statement.

Those who don’t make the initial 20 applicants selected will be placed on a waiting list for future SKC 101 academy dates.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.