Learn more about building projects in Ross and Pike Counties with monthly permit report

CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe and the surrounding area continue to stay busy with 60 permits shown on the April 2024 Permit Report from the Ross County Building Department.

In Chillicothe Petland Inc. received a permit for the demolition of a building near Petland Inc. on Riverside Street. Communications Director for Petlean, Maria Smith, said the building was previously a used appliance warehouse and is in "disrepair." After demolition, the lot will be returned to green space for the time being.

Objective Reality Games received a permit for a new non-lit sign on the building and a light to illuminate the sign. Save A Lot, on East Water Street, received a permit for an alteration to the space for a new tenant buildout.

In Pike County The Grove, on Wakefield Mound Road, received a permit for a new shelter house. The Black Book Beanery received conditional approval for renovations of an old feed store in Waverly. Finally, Perry Glass received a permit for the demolition of the Perry Glass Building on West North Street in Waverly.

