Learn about the history and culture of Monacan Indian Nation at 31st annual Powwow

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Monacan Indian Nation is hosting its 31st Annual Monacan Indian Nation Powwow in Monroe on Laurel Cliff Rd. over the weekend of June 1.

With over 2,600 citizens, the Monacan Indian Nation is a federally recognized sovereign tribe who have called Bear Mountain home for more than 10,000 years.

While honoring their traditions, the goal of the event is to educate families about the tribe’s culture and its history in Central Virginia. On both Saturday and Sunday, the Powwow features special performances by Native American Singers and dancers from across North America, traditional drum and dance competitions, and cultural crafts and foods.

General admission for the event is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and children over the age of six paid in cash at the gate. Children under six will be admitted for free.

Gates for the event open at 10:00 a.m. with its grand entry starting at noon.

For more information on the Monacan Indian Nation or this event, visit the Monacan Indian Nation’s website.

