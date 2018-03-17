What you learn by giving 200 Senate speeches on climate change

Every week the Senate has been in session since April 2012, one lonely Democratic senator from Rhode Island, Sheldon Whitehouse, has taken to the Senate floor to speak about global warming. On March 13, Senator Whitehouse gave his 200th “It’s Time to Wake Up” speech on climate change.

The speech was atypical for Whitehouse, who has grown accustomed to the unsettling feeling of standing virtually alone on the Senate floor while speaking about a topic that he believes is of the utmost importance.

“It’s a very hollow feeling. If you believe that this is a matter of such consequence and that it’s going to hit your home state so hard that you are going to put in this kind of an effort, then to have it be in an empty chamber, it’s a little disconcerting,” he said in an interview, regarding most of his speeches.

This time, though, to mark the anniversary, 19 of his Democratic colleagues joined him to discuss the issue.

Whitehouse’s speech was the culmination of years of research and determination on his part, focused on a combination of disturbing new scientific results as well as what he described in an interview as the “creepy mold growth” of dark money groups spending millions to stop climate action and convince the American public that climate science is uncertain.

“The fact that stands out for me, here at number 200, is the persistent failure of Congress to even take up the issue of climate change,” Whitehouse said. “One party won’t even talk about it! One party is gagging America’s scientists and civil servants, and striking even the term ‘climate change’ off government websites.”

“In the real world, in actual reality, we are long past any question as to the reality of climate change,” Whitehouse said. “The fact of that forces us to confront the question: What stymies Congress from legislating, or even having hearings, about climate change? What impels certain executive agencies to forbid even the words?”

Sheldon Whitehouse is the closest the current Senate has to former senator and vice president Al Gore. He’s bookish to the point of being a geek, is obsessed with environmental issues, and is not content to just scratch the surface of a problem — he delves deep, traveling the country in order to understand the science and politics of global warming. He’s also a bit quirky.

For example, at the start of the interview in his office, I commented that the senator comes from a beautiful state, given Rhode Island’s beaches and coastal vistas. What followed was unexpected, and revealing. It made me realize the senator might not be the person you’d want to sit next to on a plane, but he is definitely someone you want fighting for you in the Senate or in court, given his experience as the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island.

“We’re kind of just emerging from the least beautiful season,” Whitehouse said. “And then yeah, we’ll be through that, and we’ll get into the spring and spirits rise, and then summer comes and tourists come and money flows and people are happy, and then you hit September and October which are the golden months, when it’s just beyond gorgeous everywhere. And then you slide back into the darkness of winter again.”

Whitehouse began his weekly speeches soon after the Obama White House gave up on pushing a climate bill through Congress, despite one having already passed the House in 2009.

“I think it has been an often lonely undertaking but it started at a particularly bleak period when we Democrats had walked away from the climate change issue after the House had passed Cap and Trade,” he said, referring to a bill that would have put a limit on greenhouse gas emissions and allowed companies trade emissions allowances to ensure they met their obligations under the new law.

“Democrats in the House had put their careers on the line to pass that bill, and the Senate and the White House completely collapsed after that. Just fell apart,” he said.

“You couldn’t get the Obama White House to use the words climate and change in the same paragraph, and it just seemed really, really bleak,” Whitehouse said. “So, I figured, let’s start talking about this on a regular basis.”

In some ways, the senator provides a good lesson in sticking to a routine, considering he put a climate speech on his schedule every week to keep some other issue of the moment from crowding it out.