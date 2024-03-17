Learn about energy efficiency at free Muscatine County ‘Lunch & Learn’
Muscatine County residents are invited to learn about energy-efficient HVAC and heat pump applications at the March Energy Champion Lunch & Learn, according to a news release.
Andrew Snyder, residential project manager for the HVAC Division at Crawford Company, is the featured presenter at the event hosted by the Muscatine County Energy District. The Lunch & Learn seminar will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Muscatine Community College (MCC) in Larson Hall, Room 77, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine.
Snyder’s 21-plus years of customer-service experience help him deliver efficient, affordable, and sustainable HVAC and Heat Pump system solutions for residential applications,the release says.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and has been with
Crawford Company for more than three years.
The event is open to the public. This is a ‘bring-your-own-lunch’ (in sustainable packaging)
meeting, the release says. Seating is limited. Register online here.
