Learn about energy efficiency at free Muscatine County ‘Lunch & Learn’

Muscatine County residents are invited to learn about energy-efficient HVAC and heat pump applications at the March Energy Champion Lunch & Learn, according to a news release.

Andrew Snyder, residential project manager for the HVAC Division at Crawford Company, is the featured presenter at the event hosted by the Muscatine County Energy District. The Lunch & Learn seminar will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Muscatine Community College (MCC) in Larson Hall, Room 77, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine.

Snyder’s 21-plus years of customer-service experience help him deliver efficient, affordable, and sustainable HVAC and Heat Pump system solutions for residential applications,the release says.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and has been with

Crawford Company for more than three years.

The event is open to the public. This is a ‘bring-your-own-lunch’ (in sustainable packaging)

meeting, the release says. Seating is limited. Register online here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.